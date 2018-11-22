Raiders donate $250K to California’s Camp Fire relief efforts

The Raiders have donated $200,000 to North Valley Community Foundation and an additional $50,000 to American Red Cross to assist in the relief and recovery efforts from Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history.

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have donated $200,000 to North Valley Community Foundation and an additional $50,000 to American Red Cross to assist in the relief and recovery efforts from Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history.

The fire was based in Butte County, about 140 miles northeast of the team’s headquarters.

Raiders owner Mark Davis graduated from Chico State, which is located closer to where the blaze killed at least 81 people and destroyed more than 13,500 homes. One town, Paradise, was especially impacted.

“The Paradise Camp Fire struck very close to home for me,” Davis said in a statement released Wednesday. “While living in Chico, we would drive up to Paradise at least twice a month to eat at a restaurant owned by the Allen family called Basque Norte. Paradise was truly God’s country. I’m thankful to be in a position to help at this time of need.

“My thanks go out to all the First Responders who risked their lives helping to save others. But most of all, my heart goes out to all of those who lost their homes and loved ones.”

As of Wednesday morning, Camp Fire was 80 percent contained and had burned more than 153,000 acres.

Various Raiders staffers, including players, have prepared 300 care packages that will be delivered this week to people in need in Butte County, the team said in a statement.

