Raiders draft 3 players they coached against at Senior Bowl

Three players whom the Raiders coached against at the Senior Bowl swapped sidelines Saturday, as the team drafted former Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson, LSU tight end Foster Moreau and Clemson slot receiver Hunter Renfrow in the fourth and fifth rounds.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Three players whom the Raiders coached against at the Senior Bowl swapped sidelines Saturday, as the team drafted former Houston cornerback Isaiah Johnson, LSU tight end Foster Moreau and Clemson slot receiver Hunter Renfrow in the fourth and fifth rounds.

The team opened Saturday with ex-Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby in the early fourth round. It has one more assigned pick this draft at No. 230 overall in the seventh.

The Senior Bowl is a college all-star showcase held in Mobile, Alabama, each January. The Raiders coached the North team but received extra exposure to those on the South squad, which the San Francisco 49ers coached. Johnson considered the possibility of playing for the Raiders in Alabama.

“I was paying attention to the energy of their coaching and what they had their guys doing,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, this is a pretty good coach and a pretty good coaching staff.’ I knew the whole time that the Raiders had a lot of picks this draft.”

Gruden called Johnson on Saturday to notify him of the pick.

During their conversation, Gruden said he believes Johnson will be “the steal of this draft” and that the team considered selecting him Friday at No. 40 overall; it chose cornerback Trayvon Mullen.

This call occurred one day later than Johnson hoped. He held a draft party Friday at a Houston restaurant, expecting to be chosen in the second or third round. About 30 family members and friends attended. Johnson had a more low-key watch party Saturday, he said, while surrounded mostly by his immediate family.

Johnson, who is 6 feet, 2 inches, is considered among the most athletic cornerbacks in the draft.

He switched positions from wide receiver at Houston, so his game could take time to develop at the NFL level. But he projects as a potential immediate contributor on special teams, where he saw extensive experience in college, including at gunner. He ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Raiders tight ends coach Frank Smith targeted Moreau.

He worked out the prospect this offseason. The two had dinner as well, Moreau said.

“You know, it’s funny,” Moreau said. “I kind of kept up with him through the whole process, and I really have an affinity for the Raiders. I obviously have an affinity for Coach Gruden and his staff — one of the great minds in football. So, I kind of hoped this would happen.

“I saw that they traded their pick early in the fourth round. I’ve been absolutely killing myself today by watching this freakin’ draft, but it all worked out to be perfect.”

Renfrow became the third ex-Clemson Tiger to join the draft class. He followed defensive end Clelin Ferrell, chosen at No. 4 overall on Thursday, and Mullen. What he lacks in size and top-end speed he compensates with quickness and sure hands. He’ll compete to be the team’s top slot receiver after the Raiders released Seth Roberts this month.

This is the first time in the Raiders’ 60-year history they drafted three college teammates in the same draft class.

Clemson defeated Alabama on Jan. 7 to win the national championship.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.