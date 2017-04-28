Raiders draft cornerback Gareon Conley despite controversy

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Cornerback Gareon Conley makes a catch while running a drill during football Pro Day at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, March 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Ohio State defensive back Gareon Conley runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Raiders did their homework on Gareon Conley.

Clearly, he passed.

The former Ohio State cornerback was accused of rape this month. He and his legal team protested the allegations profusely, as teams across the league dug into the matter to decide what effect, if any, the situation had on Conley’s position on their draft board. The Raiders expressed their conclusions Thursday with the No. 24 overall draft pick.

The selection came exactly one month after NFL owners approved on March 27 the Raiders’ relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas.

With the 24th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft we have selected DB Gareon Conleyhttps://t.co/4Ja5gGL4RO pic.twitter.com/jyAqe8Cola — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) April 28, 2017

A defensive player was expected.

Before Thursday, the Raiders largely had devoted their offseason to their offense, eyeing the defensive talent in the draft as where they would upgrade the other side of the ball. Foster likely is just the beginning of a defensive-heavy draft for Oakland.

The second and third rounds are Friday.

Michael Gehlken can be reached at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.