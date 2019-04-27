Raiders draft DE Maxx Crosby in fourth round

ALAMEDA, Calif. —The Raiders began the draft’s final day as they started the first, adding a defensive end. Former Eastern Michigan standout Maxx Crosby was selected Saturday with the No. 106 overall pick in the fourth round.

On Thursday, they drafted ex-Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 overall.

Oakland was scheduled to be on the clock again at No. 109, but it traded back for the Indianapolis Colts’ Nos. 129 and 135 overall pick later in the fifth round.

In the past two seasons, Crosby totaled a combined 127 tackles, including 35 1/2 for a loss, with 18 1/2 sacks and one interception he returned for a touchdown. He improved his draft stock at the combine in March with a 4.66-second 40-yard dash, a 122-inch broad jump, 6.89-second three-cone drill and 4.11-second 20-yard shuttle.

Those final two times were second-fastest among all edge defenders.

