Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball, during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Alabama running back Josh Jacobs walks the red carpet ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

FILE - This Dec. 30, 2018, file photo shows Alabama running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Georgia, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Jacobs is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders have a new starting running back, drafting Alabama’s Josh Jacobs on Thursday evening with the No. 24 overall pick.

Jacobs was the first running back off the board.

His legs still have low mileage, given a modest college workload. He totaled 251 career carries for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns with 48 catches, 571 yards and five scores.

