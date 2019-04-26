Raiders draft former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram

Former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram reaches for a pass during drills while getting tested by NFL football scouts and coaches during Pro Day at Mississippi State, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In this March 4, 2019, file photo, Mississippi State defensive back Johnathan Abram runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis Abram is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

This April 24, 2017, photo provided by Mississippi State University Athletics shows Johnathan Abram. Abram is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. (Kelly Price/MSU Athletics via AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders completed an active first round Thursday evening by selecting former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram with the No. 27 overall selection.

Abram is a rangy, physical safety who totaled a team-high 99 tackles with two interceptions and three sacks in 2018. He is expected to start alongside Karl Joseph this year.

His addition follows ex-Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 and former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at No. 24.

