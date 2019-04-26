Raiders draft former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders completed an active first round Thursday evening by selecting former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram with the No. 27 overall selection.
Abram is a rangy, physical safety who totaled a team-high 99 tackles with two interceptions and three sacks in 2018. He is expected to start alongside Karl Joseph this year.
His addition follows ex-Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell at No. 4 and former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs at No. 24.
