Raiders draft freak athlete Obi Melifonwu in second round

Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu competes in the long jump at the 2017 NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders can use help all over their defense.

In the second round, they drafted a defender who can play all over.

The team selected former Connecticut safety Obi Melifonwu with the No. 56 overall pick. He is something of an athletic specimen, one of the stars at the NFL Scouting Combine in March. He led all defensive backs in the vertical (44 inches), broad jump (11 feet, 9 inches) and was the fastest safety with a 4.40 40-yard dash.

Melifonwu, 23, also measured at 6 feet 4 inches tall and 224 pounds.

He led the Huskies in 2016 with 128 tackles and four interceptions while starting all 12 games. In January, he impressed Raiders scouts with his week at the Senior Bowl. He could contribute at various positions, namely safety and linebacker. With his size, he could match up with tight ends in the slot, too.

Melifonwu logged 17 reps in the bench press at the combine.

He started 47 career games at UConn.

