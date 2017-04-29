Raiders draft pick David Sharpe: ‘I’m not blind’

Offensive lineman David Sharpe (78) runs through a drill during Florida's NFL Pro Day in Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie, left, during a press conference on their team's first round pick in the NFL Draft at the Oakland Raiders Headquarters on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio during a press conference with first round pick Gareon Conley of Ohio State, not pictured, during a press conference at the Raiders Headquarters on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders’ most pressing need on their offensive line is right tackle.

The offensive tackle they drafted Saturday in the fourth round insists he’s not limited to the left side.

Former Florida left tackle David Sharpe was selected 129th overall, becoming the Raiders’ first offensive player taken this draft. The 6-foot-6, 340-pound Sharpe dealt with a cataract in his right eye in his youth. After being selected, he dispelled reports that he is legally blind in his right eye.

Analyst Mike Mayock mentioned his poor eyesight during the live NFL Network broadcast shortly after the pick was made. Being legally blind in the right eye, or close to it as Mayock said, would make facing edge rushers difficult as a right tackle.

“I’m not blind,” Sharpe said. “I’m not legally blind. The information is just false; all of it is false. … (The cataract removal) doesn’t affect my play or vision or anything. I’m not blind. … (My right eye) is a little blurrier, but not much.”

Certainly, Sharpe does not lack for physical traits otherwise.

He boasts 35 5/8-inch arms and 10-inch hands along with his aforementioned height and weight measurables. He declared for the draft as a junior after starting all 13 games at left tackle for the Gators in 2016.

“I believe I can play on both sides,” Sharpe said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.