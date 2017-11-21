Raiders fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

The Raiders, with the only defense in NFL history not to record an interception through the first 10 games of a season, fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. on Tuesday.

Oakland Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. fields questions after the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — When Ken Norton, Jr. was not on the practice field Tuesday, players began to speculate. After the walk-through ended, an announcement came.

A move has been made.

Coach Jack Del Rio notified players on Tuesday afternoon the team has parted with Norton as its defensive coordinator. John Pagano, a former Chargers defensive coordinator who joined the staff in January as an assistant head coach/defense, will take over play-calling duties.

The Raiders are the only defense in NFL history not to record an interception through the first 10 games of a season. The team fell to 4-6 on Sunday with a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Oakland will face Bill Musgrave, its former offensive playcaller, on Sunday. He took over as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator on Monday when the team fired Mike McCoy.

