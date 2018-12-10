Raiders fire general manager Reggie McKenzie

Reggie McKenzie was relieved of his duties Monday as Raiders general manager, a long-anticipated development that was not delayed further following a Sunday report his dismissal was imminent this offseason.

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, left, and general manager Reggie McKenzie before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Reggie McKenzie was relieved of his duties Monday as Raiders general manager, a long-anticipated development that was not delayed further following a Sunday report his dismissal was imminent this offseason.

McKenzie, 55, inherited a dire salary-cap situation upon joining the franchise in 2012.

He oversaw the 2014 draft during which defensive end Khalil Mack, quarterback Derek Carr and guard Gabe Jackson were selected in the first three rounds. Following a 12-4 season in 2016, he was named the NFL’s Executive of the Year.

But recent draft classes fell short. Since being hired in January, coach Jon Gruden made his disappointment in that department clear in public comments. Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper, a 2015 first-round pick, were among the players jettisoned. The Raiders were quick to give up on safety Obi Melifonwu, a 2017 second-round pick now with the New England Patriots.

NFL Network first reported his firing. CBS delivered Sunday’s report.

Other moves are expected to follow. McKenzie built a staff composed of men he trusted. His relationship is especially deep with twin brother Raleigh McKenzie, an area scout, and childhood friend Joey Clinkscales, his director of player personnel.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.