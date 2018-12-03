Raiders fumble away upset win, lose 40-33 to Chiefs

OAKLAND, Calif. — What otherwise might’ve been the signature win of the Raiders’ season Sunday was undone by uncharacteristically poor ball security. The team’s top three running backs each lost a fumble in their first 20 touches combined, miscues that the Kansas City Chiefs converted into 13 points in a 40-33 loss.
Entering the game, Raiders running backs handled 316 touches.
They lost a fumble just once in 11 weeks.
Doug Martin, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard all were guilty of the infraction Sunday. Those errors, combined by 168 yards yielded to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, negated a strong outing.
The Raiders dropped to 2-10. The Chiefs improved to 10-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
