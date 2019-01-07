Raiders gain No. 24 pick in NFL Draft with Bears loss

The Raiders now own the No. 4 and No. 24 picks along with a still-to-be-slotted selection from the Dallas Cowboys later in the first round.

Oakland Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) watches as cornerback Gareon Conley (21) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Raiders’ draft order gained some clarity Sunday.

A first-round pick they acquired in September from the Chicago Bears is slotted at No. 24 overall. This became official with the Bears’ 16-15 playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Raiders now own the No. 4 and No. 24 picks along with a still-to-be-slotted selection later in the first round.

The Raiders dealt defensive end Khalil Mack, a 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick to Chicago for a draft-pick package that included a first-round pick in 2019 and 2020.

In October, they traded wide receiver Amari Cooper for the Dallas Cowboys’ 2019 first-round pick. The Cowboys still are in the playoffs, hence the selection’s exact location is not yet specified.

The Raiders envisioned a pick higher than 24th overall when dealing Mack.

Still, there is no shortage of precedent for an impact player to be found there.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant, defensive end Cameron Jordan and guard David DeCastro were drafted No. 24 overall in 2010, 2011 and 2012, respectively. The Raiders last drafted there in 2017 when choosing cornerback Gareon Conley.

Most recently, the Carolina Panthers took wide receiver D.J. Moore with the No. 24 pick in 2018.

The draft’s first round will be held on April 25.

