RAIDERS GAME DAY: Position breakdown vs. Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates his touchdown pass to tight end Lee Smith (86) with running back Doug Martin (28) during the first half of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders host the Denver Broncos at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Here’s a breakdown by position:

Quarterbacks

Case Keenum has struggled in his first season with the Broncos. He began the season throwing at least one interception in eight straight games, and is ranked 29th out of 33 qualified quarterbacks in QB rating. Derek Carr is coming off a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which was 21 of 38 for 263 yards and one touchdown. Carr has not thrown an interception in 299 straight pass attempts.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Running backs

Rookie running back Phillip Lindsay was selected for the Pro Bowl earlier in the week. He became Denver’s first Pro Bowl selection at running back since C.J. Anderson in 2014. Lindsay has rushed for 991 yards and 9 touchdowns this season. Lindsay ran for 107 yards in Denver’s first meeting with the Raiders in Week 2. The Raiders only ran the ball 16 times last week in Cincinnati with Doug Martin gaining 39 yards on 9 carries.

■ Advantage: Broncos

Wide receivers

The leading receivers for both teams in their Week 2 matchup will not be on the field. Amari Cooper led the Raiders with 10 receptions for 116 yards and Emmanuel Sanders led the Broncos with 4 catches for 96 yards. Cooper was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in late October, while Sanders is on season-ending IR with a torn Achilles he suffered in practice earlier this month. Denver’s DaSean Hamilton played all but one offensive play against the Browns. Jordy Nelson had his third consecutive game with six or more receptions last week.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Offensive line

The Broncos’ offensive line has been consistent over the last four weeks. They’ve allowed two sacks in each of the past four games, and the Broncos are ranked 20th in the league for sacks allowed. Raiders starting guard Gabe Jackson is out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury. Oakland had another rough game last week protecting Derek Carr as he was sacked five times.

■ Advantage: Broncos

Defensive line

Broncos nose tackle and former Raider Shelby Harris has 7½ tackles for a loss, surpassing his total from last year (7). Maurice Hurst’s status is up in the air for Monday night because of an ankle injury.

■ Advantage: Broncos

Linebackers

Raiders rookie tackles Brandon Parker and Kolton Miller have a tall task. Denver’s outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb lead the team in sacks. Miller has 14½ sacks and the rookie Chubb has 12. Raiders linebackers allowed Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon to rush for 129 yards last week. Mixon’s performance dropped the Raiders to last in the NFL for total rush yards allowed.

■ Advantage: Broncos

Secondary

The Broncos secondary has forced an interception in each of the last five games. Chris Harris will be out for the rest of the season with a lower leg injury. Harris had two interceptions in the last four games for Denver. The Raiders held the Bengals to 130 yards passing last week. They’re hoping to get Gareon Conley back after he suffered a concussion against Cincinnati.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Special teams

All four of Brandon McManus’ missed kicks this year came from 50-plus yards out. McManus is 17 of 17 inside that distance. Daniel Carlson has missed only one field goal attempt during his time in Oakland. Carlson made all three attempts last week against the Bengals.

■ Advantage: Raiders

Intangibles

The Raiders are playing what could be their final home game in Oakland. The team is expecting a raucous atmosphere at the Coliseum, which could give the Raiders an extra boost on the field. The last time the Raiders won a Monday Night Football game in Oakland was Dec. 2, 2002 (0-5).

■ Advantage: Raiders

Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal