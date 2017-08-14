Raiders’ Gareon Conley begins to run after 2 months

Raiders first-round draft pick Gareon Conley takes questions from the media during rookie minicamp on Friday, May 5, 2017, at Oakland Raiders Headquarters, in Alameda, Calif. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

OAKLAND, Calif. — It appears Gareon Conley has made a significant step in his recovery.

The Raiders rookie first-round pick posted an image and series of video clips Sunday on Instagram. One video captures a white medical device being waved inches from his injured shin. Another features him jogging, something the former Ohio State cornerback hadn’t done since exiting the team’s minicamp in mid-June.

“Get to run today for the first time in two months,” a photo caption read.

“It’s getting better,” a video caption read, referring to the shin.

Sources said Saturday that Conley is dealing with a shin injury, although not shin splints as previously believed. The Raiders have only three practices remaining in training camp in Napa, California. Those will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It would seem aggressive to expect Conley to practice this week, given he must condition himself back into football shape and has just resumed running. The report he provided on social media, however, offers the latest evidence that Conley is making progress in his effort to rejoin teammates on the field.

“He is working his butt off to get back,” coach Jack Del Rio said following a 20-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the team’s exhibition opener. “He’s doing everything we’re asking him to do. He’s been a model teammate, and he’s doing things exactly as he should be. He’s on the mend. … He’s going to be fine in a short amount of time.”

Manuel strengthens handle

EJ Manuel already had a firm grip on the Raiders’ No. 2 quarterback job.

He didn’t loosen it with his performance Saturday.

Manuel took every first-half snap for the team and was about as efficient as it gets, completing 10 of 12 passes for 112 yards. It was a solid start to the preseason for the 2013 first-round pick. He has outperformed second-year pro Connor Cook in training camp, although Cook has shown improvement as camp progressed.

Manuel completed his first seven passes in Arizona for a combined 57 yards.

“Personally, I felt good,” he said. “I thought I had a clean game. I just wanted to focus on playing a mentally error-free game. I wanted to go through my progressions, take what was there and try not to do too much. Obviously, as we progress in the season, especially in the preseason, I think more will be able to come out as far as my own play.”

Hood kept under wraps?

Four Raiders running backs and two wide receivers saw at least one carry on Saturday. Running back Eli Hood, a rookie seventh-round pick, did not. Hood dressed for the game and is not known to be dealing with an injury. Still, he didn’t play a snap. This sometimes can transpire if a team covets a player for its practice squad and doesn’t want to show the rest of the league his talents. It is unclear if that is the situation here.

