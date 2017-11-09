ad-fullscreen
Raiders GM McKenzie says Gareon Conley at crossroads for 2017

By Michael Gehlken Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2017 - 3:19 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Cornerback Gareon Conley’s rookie season may end if he’s unable to practice next week. Defensive end Khalil Mack is hoped to sign an extension before the 2018 season. There is no rush to activate guard-tackle Denver Kirkland from injured reserve.

As for the linemen-intentionally-didn’t-block-for-Derek-Carr theory, well, that’s just funny.

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie met Thursday with reporters before the team’s final practice of the bye week. He touched upon a number of topics during a 26-minute session. They included a broad early synopsis of the season, a “punch to the gut” Week 3 loss to the Washington Redskins, home games played internationally and why 2016 second-round pick Jihad Ward has been a healthy scratch for much of the year.

Conley, a rookie first-round pick, has missed seven of nine games and the past six to a shin injury. The same ailment sidelined him in mid-June during minicamp. He then missed all of training camp, the preseason and the season opener, too.

“People’s bodies respond differently when you have those types of injuries,” McKenzie said. “You wait and see if it can heal and feel better enough and get him up to play. Early in the season, he was feeling better. Then he had a setback. We’re trying to give it some time to calm down. We’ll see what’s happening over the weekend, early in the week, and see what he can do.

“If he can’t go, then he can’t go. We’re just going to have to move on. But we’re going to give him every opportunity to see if he can do it. … There’s no question we’ve missed him. He came in and hit the ground running. We felt really good about him in the offseason until he got kicked, and that’s the way it is. He’s a good football player, and he’ll have a great career.”

The Raiders lost 27-10 to Washington on “Sunday Night Football” on Sept. 24.

It was their first loss of the season and began a four-game losing streak.

“I don’t know about confidence, but it shook ‘em,” McKenzie said, referring to players. “It shook all of us. It shook us enough that everyone had to look in the mirror and say, ‘Let’s get this thing going. This is not who we are.’ We had to regroup. Yeah, it was a punch to the gut.”

He popcorned between topics during the session.

His answers will be presented here accordingly.

— Mack is under contract through the 2018 season. McKenzie said there “absolutely” has been communication between the team, Mack and Mack’s agent regarding an extension. McKenzie anticipates a deal being completed before next season. “Hopefully his agent feels the same,” he said.

—The team carries a 4-5 record into its bye week. Players are off Friday through Monday. “Obviously, we’d like to be more in the win column, for sure,” McKenzie said. “But our record is what it is, and our play is what it is. We’re focused on getting better and winning the next game.”

— The Raiders have played a scheduled “home” game internationally three of the past four years. “The Raiders are part of the NFL, and it’s their decision to do certain things,” McKenzie said. “We love to play our games here in Oakland. …We make our statements to the league, wishing to stay here in Oakland. It’s about the league. It’s not about the Raiders.”

— McKenzie’s only hearty laugh came when a reporter asked about a theory without reputable reporting that has floated around since late September. It goes that, because Carr didn’t join many teammates who sat or knelt for the pregame national anthem against Washington, his O-line purposefully allowed him to be hit. “That stuff is comical,” McKenzie said. “I’m sorry. I don’t pay any attention to it. If players or coaches come to me and think it’s an issue, yeah, obviously. But when you get stuff on the outside like that, that’s not going to bother me. … The truth is the truth. That’s all I deal with. … This multimedia thing, it’s something else.”

— Kirkland underwent August foot surgery. He is eligible to begin practicing at any time and can be activated onto the 53-man roster two to three weeks afterward. “Not at this point,” McKenzie said of activating his practice window. “We’ve been fairly healthy up front. … We have enough good football players that we don’t have to rush him.”

— Another reporter asked about first-year offensive coordinator Todd Downing. “I’m not going to sit here and evaluate coordinators with you guys,” he said. “But it’s obvious we need to get better offensively and score some points and move the football and help the defense out. And vice versa. The defense has to get the ball back for our offense.”

— Ward has been a healthy scratch in six of nine games. “Last year, he moved to a different position, so he kind of played a number of positions,” McKenzie said. “I don’t think he was quite mentally ready to understand the techniques involved. It was three different positions he was playing. … He’s still in that learning process. When there’s an opportunity for him to get in there and play, he’ll be ready.”

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

