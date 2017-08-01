Raiders GM says Donald Penn must report before new deal is discussed

Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie could fine Donald Penn $40,000 per day of training camp during his holdout.

Oakland Raiders Reggie McKenzie during the final day of the NFL Draft at the Raiders headquarters on Saturday, April 29, 2017, in Alameda, Calif. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

NAPA, Calif. — Donald Penn is skipping training camp because he wants a new contract.

Not until he arrives will one be considered, his general manager said.

Reggie McKenzie addressed reporters Monday for the first time since Penn failed to report Friday to the start of camp. The Raiders executive praised Penn, emphasizing how he personally values the veteran left tackle. Penn allowed just one sack in 2016 and seeks to be compensated like a top 10-caliber player at his position.

McKenzie said that Penn must practice before a new deal is discussed.

“A deal? I want him in camp,” McKenzie said. “He has a deal. I want him in camp. We don’t talk contracts unless a guy is here, so we’ll wait.”

It is a firm position.

It’s also a cordial one.

McKenzie was careful when stating the team’s stance. He could have sounded off to reporters. He could have disparaged Penn in some fashion. He could have announced the team will exercise its right to fine him $40,000 for any day in which he has an unexcused absence from training camp.

He didn’t.

“I’m just worried about getting him up here,” McKenzie said. “Ain’t worried about fining him.”

Penn, 34, is entering the final season of a two-year, $12.95 million contract. It features for 2017 a $5.8 million salary, $300,000 workout bonus and up to $750,000 in incentives. A top 10-compensated tackle will collect north of $10 million in cash earnings this season.

“Donald’s my guy,” McKenzie said. “I love him to death. Since he stepped in when we lost (Jared) Veldheer (in 2014), I told him he’s my guy. That’s not going to change. But I would love to have him. If you guys can go down to L.A. to drive him up, I’d appreciate it.

“But we’re just going to focus on these young guys who are practicing now and get those guys some reps. We’re going to keep moving. We’ve got to practice.”

Conley clarity

Of course, the primary reason for McKenzie’s address to reporters was to discuss Monday’s development for Gareon Conley: The first-round pick won’t be indicted for an April rape allegation in Cleveland, a grand jury ruled.

While discussing Conley, McKenzie revealed what’s kept him off the field.

Conley missed the end of spring and now the start of camp to a previously undisclosed injury. McKenzie said that the rookie is dealing with shin splints, a fairly common source of lower leg pain known to malign runners.

Conley is not expected to miss a significant period of time.

“It could be a few days,” McKenzie said. “I don’t know particularly. But once he starts running and not feeling pain, it shouldn’t take that long (to practice). But we’re just going to give him some time to heal up and get him out there.”

Rookies rise

The physicality of practice was elevated Monday.

So was a couple rookies’ position on the depth chart.

The Raiders held their first padded practice of camp. During it, third-round pick Eddie Vanderdoes worked at first-team defensive tackle and fifth-round pick Marquel Lee saw first-team reps at inside linebacker.

Vanderdoes, who was ineligible to practice this spring because of UCLA’s academic schedule, is proving a quick study. The Raiders also are short on the D-line, as Mario Edwards and Jihad Ward are among those missing time.

As for Lee, the team seeks to evaluate its options at a position where the Week 1 starter has yet to be identified — and may not be on the current roster.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.