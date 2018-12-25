Raiders handle Broncos 27-14 in home finale

OAKLAND, Calif. — Six men in thin, yellow Landmark Event Security jackets stood Monday evening with their backs to the field. They scanned the nearest fans in front of them, wondering who the troublemakers might be, the ones who’d attempt to rush the northwest side of the field.
That was the third quarter.
In the fourth, nine Oakland police officers joined them.
These men wouldn’t need to worry; their side would go disturbed. The south wall in front of the Black Hole, though, saw action.
Running back Jalen Richard took a shotgun handoff, followed a pancake block from right tackle Brandon Parker and crossed into the end zone for a 3-yard, fourth-quarter score. He then leaped into the Black Hole, was embraced by a signature fan wearing a Gorilla costume beneath a Santa coat, as part of a 27-14 farewell win against the Denver Broncos.
Well, maybe a farewell.
There is no telling, for certain, whether this game was the last at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The organization and its fans treated it as such. Quarterback Derek Carr spanned most of the field’s perimeters immediately following the game, waving to fans while throwing a football and glove into the crowd.
Some fans did rush the field upon the game’s conclusion.
They promptly were tackled and handcuffed. Several dozen security guards and officers were on the field.
The Raiders improved to 4-11 with the win. Their projected 2019 first-round draft pick dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 overall.
