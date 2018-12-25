Raiders handle Broncos 27-14 in home finale

Jalen Richard scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter and jumped into the Black Hole as part of a 27-14 Raiders farewell win against the Denver Broncos. Well, maybe a farewell.

Oakland Raiders' Dwayne Harris, center, celebrates with fans after returning a punt for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands off the football to running back Doug Martin (28) during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) runs with the football as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) tries to catch up during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) scores a touchdown against the Denver Broncos and celebrates with fans during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders fans hold up dolls and towels during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs out of bounds as Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) and inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) close in during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch as Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) tackles him during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws thr football as Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) closes in during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

OAKLAND, Calif. — Six men in thin, yellow Landmark Event Security jackets stood Monday evening with their backs to the field. They scanned the nearest fans in front of them, wondering who the troublemakers might be, the ones who’d attempt to rush the northwest side of the field.

That was the third quarter.

In the fourth, nine Oakland police officers joined them.

These men wouldn’t need to worry; their side would go disturbed. The south wall in front of the Black Hole, though, saw action.

Running back Jalen Richard took a shotgun handoff, followed a pancake block from right tackle Brandon Parker and crossed into the end zone for a 3-yard, fourth-quarter score. He then leaped into the Black Hole, was embraced by a signature fan wearing a Gorilla costume beneath a Santa coat, as part of a 27-14 farewell win against the Denver Broncos.

Well, maybe a farewell.

There is no telling, for certain, whether this game was the last at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The organization and its fans treated it as such. Quarterback Derek Carr spanned most of the field’s perimeters immediately following the game, waving to fans while throwing a football and glove into the crowd.

Some fans did rush the field upon the game’s conclusion.

They promptly were tackled and handcuffed. Several dozen security guards and officers were on the field.

The Raiders improved to 4-11 with the win. Their projected 2019 first-round draft pick dropped from No. 2 to No. 4 overall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

