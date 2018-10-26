Raiders hope to hack Colts QB Andrew Luck

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich tends to liken a quarterback’s mind to a computer. Andrew Luck fits the comparison.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) in action during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) warms up as head coach Frank Reich looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, left, speaks with head coach Frank Reich, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Over the years, on at least one occasion, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich has likened a quarterback’s mind to a computer.

Andrew Luck fits the comparison, Reich said this week.

“I don’t know whatever the highest amount of RAM is that you can have, but he’s got it,” he said in a conference call with Raiders reporters. “It came fully loaded. The hard drive and the software package was fully loaded. You can see that every day in the meeting room and on the practice field. He has unique qualities in that regard.”

So that’s the challenge Sunday for the Raiders.

Hack the quarterback.

In the first six games, the resistance level provided on defense more suitably resembled a pop-up window. Its six sacks were tied for the NFL low over a team’s first six games. It allowed 34 plays of 20-plus yards, tied for fourth most. The team forced two takeaways in its five losses. More consistency is key.

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Thursday that he sees encouraging glimpses.

This was reinforced during the bye week when coaches reviewed the season.

“In a 65-play game, we put together 60 good snaps,” Guenther said. “We have four or five plays (where) it’s a head-scratcher, whether we’re out of position or we can’t get the guy to the ground (and) give up a big play. We’ve had touchdowns scored on us the last two ballgames where the quarterback fumbles the snap. That can’t happen.

“We looked at those plays and tried to evaluate what some of the issues are. We addressed some of those issues, and we’re actually practicing some of those issues. We actually had probably our best practice of the season (Wednesday). So those were kind of the things we looked at.”

The Colts lean on their computer.

Luck is on pace for 711 pass attempts this season, which would rank No. 2 in NFL history. He has thrown four touchdowns in three of the past four games. In the other, he had three scores with 365 passing yards. And his favorite target, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, returned from a two-game injury absence last week.

The Raiders look to force a glitch.

Notable

— Left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) missed another practice Thursday. He has yet to participate this week. Friday will provide a clear sense of his game status.

— Seven players were limited in practice. They were left tackle Kolton Miller (knee), guard/center Jon Feliciano (ribs), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), right guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral), wide receiver Seth Roberts (concussion), defensive end Bruce Irvin (pectoral) and defensive end Fadol Brown (hip).

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjourn al.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.