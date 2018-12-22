Raiders in talks with Giants about playing at AT&T Park in 2019

The San Francisco Giants confirmed multiple reports Friday that the MLB team and the Raiders have begun preliminary discussions about the Raiders playing at AT&T Park in San Francisco in 2019.

AT&T Park is seen from an overhead view as the San Francisco Giants play the Milwaukee Brewers during a baseball game Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Security workers wait for the crowd to arrive before Metallica performed at the CBS Radio Night Before event at AT&T Park on February 6, 2016, in San Francisco,CA. (Photo by John Pyle/Invision/AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — As the Raiders explore options for their 2019 home stadium, the answer could be across the bridge.

The San Francisco Giants confirmed multiple reports Friday that the MLB team and the Raiders have begun preliminary discussions about the Raiders playing at AT&T Park in San Francisco. Such talks, however early, only underscore the chance Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos could be the franchise’s last at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Raiders have played at the Coliseum in 40 of their 59 years.

Their stadium lease is due to expire after this season.

“There has been initial interest expressed in exploring the opportunity of the Raiders playing at AT&T Park,” the Giants said in a statement. “Many details would need to be figured out. The Giants want to do what’s best for Bay Area fans and would be open to the concept, just as we hosted Cal Football in 2011 when Memorial Stadium in Berkeley was being renovated.”

The Raiders long hoped to remain at the Coliseum until their scheduled 2020 relocation to Las Vegas.

The landscape, however, shifted to some effect this month when the city of Oakland filed a federal antitrust and breach of contract lawsuit against the NFL and all 32 of its clubs, seeking a return of lost revenue following what it claimed to be an “illegal” move to Southern Nevada.

The team then rescinded its extension offer to play at the Coliseum for $7.5 million next year.

Regardless of the antitrust lawsuit or next year’s home, the Raiders remain on pace to move to Las Vegas in 2020. The city is scheduled to host the NFL draft that same year.

AT&T Park is in the San Francisco 49ers’ territorial market. Should discussions advance, the 49ers would have to approve any move.

A Raiders spokesman did not immediately return a request for comment.

NBC Bay Area first reported Friday that AT&T Park is a “distinct possibility” for the Raiders.

