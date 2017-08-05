Raiders’ Keith McGill fractures foot, will undergo surgery

Keith McGill will be sidelined for the rest of training camp. The Raiders safety suffered a Jones fracture on Saturday, a source said, and will require foot surgery.

Oakland Raiders strong safety Keith McGill (39) during training camp Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NAPA, Calif. — Keith McGill will be sidelined for the rest of training camp.

The Raiders safety suffered a Jones fracture on Saturday, a source said, and will require foot surgery. The exact timetable of his recovery will gain clarity after further evaluation, but it is possible he won’t be ready for Week 1. McGill is a core special teams contributor who was competing in camp for a rotational role in the secondary.

A Jones fracture relates to the foot’s fifth metatarsal.

McGill was seen on crutches after practice, his right foot in a protective boot.

He played 281 special-teams snaps in 2016, second-most among all returning players. The Raiders were already facing significant turnover in that department. Of the seven players who appeared in at least 240 special-teams snaps last year, only fullback Jamize Olawale and McGill are currently on the 90-man roster.

Now, Alawale could be the only one to play in the Sept. 10 season opener against the Titans.

McGill, a 2014 fourth-round pick, also appeared on 147 defensive snaps in 2016. He finished with 14 tackles. The former Utah standout is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

