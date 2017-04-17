Raiders’ Khalil Mack doubles his offseason rest

November 27, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) grabs the football on a fumble by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1, not pictured) during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Panthers 35-32. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) against Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark (62) during an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

OAKLAND — Khalil Mack had a plan in 2016 for the amount of offseason rest he allowed himself.

This year, he tried something new.

He doubled it.

When voluntary workouts began last April, the Raiders defensive end memorably said that he took only one day off before beginning his preparation for the upcoming year. On Monday, at the start of these same workouts, Mack announced that he shut down his body for a whole two days.

“My mom made me,” Mack said in a press conference. “It was a cool experience, but back to work and focused and ready for this offseason.”

Whatever works.

Some athletes take a more gradual approach to their offseason. Dwight Freeney, one of the most prolific pass rushers in NFL history, has found his body is best served when being allowed months between the end of a season and the start of consistent training for the next one. Age can be an influence, too. As a veteran’s body absorbs more mileage, it naturally requires more recovery time.

But Mack is 26.

He is the defending Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded a sack in eight straight games at one point in 2016. According to Pro Football Focus, his 96 quarterback pressures led the league. He finished with 77 tackles, 16 of which were for a loss, to go with 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception off Panthers quarterback Cam Newton he returned for a touchdown.

Short rest served him well in 2016.

He’s looking for another course.

