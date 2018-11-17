Raiders lose another practice, rule out WR Jordy Nelson

The Raiders ruled out wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Monday and wide receiver Jordy Nelson on Friday. They practiced once in the time between.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, left, is congratulated by wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, bottom, converts a two point conversion in front of Cleveland Browns defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders ruled out wide receiver Martavis Bryant on Monday and wide receiver Jordy Nelson on Friday.

They practiced once in the time between.

Bryant (posterior cruciate ligament damage) and Nelson (contusion) exited Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers with knee injuries. Neither will face the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. That alone would be a difficult setback for the Raiders. Compounding it, the team was forced to cancel Thursday’s and Friday’s sessions because of poor air quality.

In lieu of practice, the club had walk-throughs at an off-site indoor location.

Rookies Marcell Ateman and Saeed Blacknall will make their NFL debuts Sunday. Ateman was a seventh-round pick. Blacknall went undrafted.

“They’ve had a good couple of days in the ice rink,” coach Jon Gruden said, “so we’ll see if they’re ready to roll.”

Smoke from the devastating Camp Fire, about 140 miles northeast in Butte County, California, continues to blanket the Bay Area. At 2 p.m. Friday, Oakland registered a “very unhealthy” Air Quality Index of 256. Once 301, air quality is considered “hazardous,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

By comparison, a 159 index was recorded five minutes before Sunday’s kickoff.

The NFL almost certainly would have relocated this weekend’s Raiders game had it been scheduled for home.

“The practices have impacted us,” Gruden said. “You need to see things at speed to generate timing. Switching stunts in a walk-through in an indoor facility is one thing, in a controlled fashion. Switching them on a practice field at full speed is another.

“Timing out routes, seeing it at speed — that’s why you see a lot of indoor facilities around the league. It gets bad outside, they go inside. Fortunately for us, we were able to find a place to get some work in.”

Coaches and players have been careful this week whenever discussing Camp Fire-related inconvenience. They’ve stressed appreciation for those experiencing true tragedy and hardship.

Authorities said Friday morning that the wildfire has killed at least 63 people with 631 more missing. Almost 12,000 structures, most of which are homes, have been destroyed. So far, Camp Fire has burned 142,000 acres, a land scope nearly the size of Chicago.

“Our lives, as of this moment, are not affected like their lives are being right now,” guard/center Jon Feliciano said. “All our hopes and prayers are with them.”

Notable

— Saturday marks the 50th anniversary of the “Heidi Game,” a 43-32 Raiders win over the New York Jets. NBC notoriously cut its broadcast late in the fourth quarter, trading Joe Namath for Julie Andrews to show “Heidi,” a made-for-TV film. The Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final 42 seconds.

— Cornerback Gareon Conley (groin), linebacker Kyle Wilber (knee) and cornerback Nick Nelson (illness) are listed as questionable to play Sunday.

