Raiders lose cornerback Leon Hall to back injury

ALAMEDA, Calif. — An all-too-familiar issue for Leon Hall has ended his season.

On Nov. 18, the Raiders cornerback exited in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals with a back injury. It sidelined him Sunday at the Baltimore Ravens and led to his placement on injured reserve Friday. He endured a lower-back problem for much of his career before surgery in early 2016 improved the situation.

It’s unclear if the current ailment is related to the previous one.

The Raiders signed rookie cornerback Montrel Meander off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad in a corresponding move. Meander is the second player they signed this week off an AFC North practice squad. On Monday, then-Ravens tight end Darren Waller joined the club.

Hall, 33, signed a one-year contract in May.

He brought valuable experience in defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s scheme, ultimately earning and performing well in the nickel corner role. His impact, though, exceeded on-field contribution. The 12th-year NFL veteran served as a mentor behind the scenes, mentoring rookie fourth-round pick Nick Nelson in particular.

Hall made last week’s cross-country trip to Baltimore in support of teammates, he said.

He watched Nelson play a season-high 45 defensive snaps. Nelson will finish the season as the Raiders’ No. 1 nickel corner.

Notable

— Wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) has not practiced in three weeks, but he could play Sunday when the Raiders host the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. Bryant, defensive tackle Mo Hurst (ankle), defensive end Arden Key (knee) and cornerback Daryl Worley (shoulder) were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Hurst was a limited participant in his first practice of the week.

— Gruden said Friday that the team had yet to decide whether nose tackle Justin Ellis will be activated from injured reserve in time for Sunday. Ellis has been sidelined since a Week 1 foot injury.

