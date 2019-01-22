Raiders lose QB coach Brian Callahan to Bengals

Jon Gruden made some news Tuesday from the Senior Bowl. The Raiders need a new quarterbacks coach.

MOBILE, Ala. — Jon Gruden floated Tuesday from quarterback to quarterback, discussing in a news conference the four on his North roster at the Senior Bowl, his impressions of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, and the skill set of Kyle Murray, the athletic prospect and Heisman Trophy Award winner from Oklahoma.

Gruden then made some news.

The Raiders need a new quarterbacks coach.

“I’m really proud of (Brian Callahan), happy for him, happy for this opportunity,” Gruden said. “We’re shorthanded right now.”

Callahan is no longer the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach, having accepted the offensive coordinator job with the Cincinnati Bengals, Gruden announced. The recent development leaves Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson to coach Drew Lock, Daniel Jones, Ryan Finley and Trace McSorley this week at the Senior Bowl. The first practices were held Tuesday.

Callahan’s departure is one of few changes from Gruden’s 2018 staff.

Brenston Buckner was hired as the new defensive line coach. He replaces Mike Trgovac, who is expected to remain with the Raiders, possibly in an advisory role. He is still under contract. Former assistant defensive line coach Marco Coleman is no longer with the club. Earlier this month, he returned to his alma mater as Wake Forest’s defensive line coach.

Gruden indicated a new strength and conditioning coordinator will be finalized in the next day or two. He dismissed Tom Shaw in December.

In the coming weeks, the Raiders look to identify a replacement for Callahan.

He was well regarded within the organization. As a testament, Gruden assigned the 34-year-old to handle offensive play-calling duties during the team’s Aug. 30 exhibition finale at the Seattle Seahawks. Callahan is the son of Bill Callahan, offensive line coach for the Washington Redskins and former Raiders head coach.

The Raiders will work their North quarterbacks without him.

“Drew Lock is a talented, quick-arm customer at Missouri,” Gruden said. “I like Finley at N.C. State. I like his tape. Got a lot of production. Daniel Jones is going to be first-round pick out of Duke. Been well schooled. And we’ve got McSorley, not a big quarterback but a tough guy. He’s got a lot of Rich Gannon, Jeff Garcia in him. A bulldog, fighter-type quarterback.”

Notable

— Running back Marshawn Lynch, 33 in April, is coming off groin surgery and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13. Gruden expressed that he’s unsure whether Lynch plans to continue his NFL career in 2019. “I don’t know yet,” Gruden said. “I think when we get back, after the Super Bowl, we’ll have a lot better indication on his health and his desires, what he wants to do. I’m sure if he wants to play, somebody like me would love to have him back.”

—Gruden said he was “really happy” for tight end Jared Cook, a Pro Bowl alternate who was elevated Monday to the annual All-Star game. Cook will be the Raiders’ lone representative this week in Orlando, Florida. The game is on Sunday. Cook also is an impending free agent. “I thought he should have gotten in to start with,” Gruden said. “We had a good meeting with Jared before he left (after the season). We’ll do the best we can to get him back, but it will be competitive. I’m sure there’s going t be a lot of teams that look on the tape and have him on their wish list.”

