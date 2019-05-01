Raiders lose RB Isaiah Crowell, re-sign Doug Martin

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) runs with the football as Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) tries to catch up during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jets have released running back Isaiah Crowell, an expected move after the team agreed to terms early Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, with Le'Veon Bell.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A season-ending injury to one Raiders running back led to the Wednesday return of another.

According to reports, Isaiah Crowell tore his Achilles’ tendon during a Tuesday workout at team headquarters. He is expected to undergo surgery and miss the 2019 season. In response, the team reinforced its backfield depth, agreeing to terms with Doug Martin.

Martin, 30, spent last season with the Raiders, totaling 172 carries for 723 yards and four touchdowns. He’ll need a new number in his second stint — the team assigned No. 28 to ex-Alabama running back Josh Jacobs, whom it drafted in the first round last week.

Martin rejoins Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren as the backups behind Jacobs.

Crowell, 26, signed a one-year, $1 million contract in March. His injury occurred during the second day of phase two in the Raiders’ voluntary workout program.

Weeks before the draft, the Raiders notably worked out free agents Charcandrick West and Robert Turbin. Ultimately, they chose a more known commodity to help mitigate the loss of Crowell. ESPN and NFL Network first reported Crowell’s injury and Martin’s return, respectively.

