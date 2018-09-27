Raiders mailbag: Fans frustrated with coach Jon Gruden

Here’s the latest Raiders mailbag after the team lost another second-half lead.

Jon Gruden began to gain detractors among Raider Nation when he traded Khalil Mack on Sept. 1 during a memorable countdown day.

But you got the sense that many jumped back on board to see what Gruden could do on the field in his second stint as the Raiders’ playcaller.

After an 0-3 start that includes being outscored 37-3 in the fourth quarter, the life vests are out as numerous fans have left the Gruden ship.

Here’s my one question: Why the surprise?

What got lost in the Gruden-returns hoopla was the 10-year commitment the Raiders made to him. Of course he was going to shake things up, and if it meant a losing season in year one, so be it. Gruden has nine years left to turn it around.

Another forgotten nugget — Gruden hasn’t coached in a decade. He can dial up the perfect opening drive, but he hasn’t shown that he can make the necessary adjustments in the second half.

It will take Gruden time or a full season to get acclimated. Again, he has a decade to learn.

“Gruden will fix what’s wrong,” Anthony Bernardino said in a Facebook comment. “Give him a chance.”

It might seem like baby steps, but there are positives in Gruden’s offense. The Raiders are ranked third in lowest three-and-out percentage with 25 percent behind the explosive offenses of the Buccaneers (20.8 percent) and Rams (6.9 percent).

“They’ll be better,” Okella Walters said on Facebook. “(Gruden is) a good coach. He has a good QB. He needs to learn how to develop pass rushers and cornerbacks.”

This is a long-term fix, Raider Nation.

Carr troubles

“Carr needs to stop (messing) up.” — Fernando Mendez (Facebook)

If you ignore the touchdown-to-interception ratio, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is actually having a solid season so far. He’s getting the ball out quickly, spreading it to numerous wide receivers and is averaging 312 passing yards.

But in football, it’s what you do in the fourth quarter that matters most.

Carr threw an inexplicable interception on first down while in the red zone during a key fourth-quarter drive against the Dolphins. Carr admitted that he got too aggressive on the play.

Carr, who has five interceptions and two touchdown passes, might be trying to do too much in Gruden’s complex offense.

He might be better off slowing it down and rely more on running backs Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin.

Looking ahead

“I’m not stressing it. We can lose the rest of the games for all I care. We need first-round players from the draft.” — Harry Bolas (Facebook)

Oh, we’re already looking at 2019 NFL mock drafts? It’s way too soon, but sure, why not? CBS Sports has the Raiders taking Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa at No. 2 and Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons at No. 19 (Bears pick).

That would be a dream scenario to revamp the defensive line in the post-Mack era. But hold off on pressing the fast forward button. Winnable games against the Browns, Colts and Seahawks are coming up to potentially kill “Team Tank’s” ideal draft picks.

Trading Nelson?

“If we go 0-4 playoff chances are extremely low. Should we consider trading Jordy Nelson back to Green Bay?” — Ricky Harrison (Facebook)

Jordy Nelson goes off for 173 receiving yards in a game and many assume he has trade value. I get it. This winless start has everyone thinking fire sale for more draft picks.

But the Raiders already paid Nelson for the year, and they probably won’t do better than a fifth-round pick in a trade.

Oakland is better off keeping Nelson to provide leadership, and he can obviously still make plays after he torched the Dolphins.

Hopefully, Gruden keeps him in the slot more often. Nelson’s days as an outside receiver are over.

Rant of the week

“Aren’t good on 4th down, in the 4th quarter, playcalling is awful in key moments.” — Harry Ruiz (Twitter)

What he said. The Raiders have been atrocious in the fourth quarter when the game is tight. There’s no way to sugarcoat it.

But here’s one solution: Less fourth-down attempts, and if you’re going to get risky, feed the beast named Marshawn Lynch.

