Raiders/NFL

Raiders mailbag: Monday could be last game in Oakland Coliseum

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2018 - 4:13 pm
 

Elaine Emerson and Ed Graney go over all burning Raiders questions after a 30-16 loss to the Bengals Sunday.

Check out the video above.

