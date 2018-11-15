Raiders mailbag: Should Le’Veon Bell be a free-agent target?

Not every Raiders fan would like to see running back Le’Veon Bell sporting silver and black next year.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) tries to get past Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56) during the second half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Raiders currently have the fifth most cap space for the 2019 season, according to Spotrac. With all that money to spend, I asked Raider Nation on Twitter if they would like to see pending free agent Le’Veon Bell in silver and black.

Not one responded saying yes. This is a two-time First-Team All-Pro running back in his prime, and Raiders fans don’t want him?

Has no one been watching the Raiders’ offense lately? They’re averaging 16.3 points per game and lacking playmakers.

“We’re not looking to pay anyone top money right now,” Art Araya commented on Twitter. “If we’re not paying (Khalil) Mack or (Amari) Cooper, we’re not paying Bell.”

I don’t understand this reasoning. So the Raiders aren’t allowed to ever open the checkbook again because they didn’t pay Mack or Cooper?

The other argument is that running backs are available in later rounds of the draft. The Saints’ Alvin Kamara and Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt were both selected in the third round of the 2017 draft. But Todd Gurley was taken top 10 in 2015 and got paid big money. That’s worked out for the Los Angeles Rams.

It doesn’t matter how you get them, as long as they improve your offense, and the Raiders are in desperate need of help offensively.

The Raiders also have plenty of holes on defense. The draft isn’t going to fix everything. They gotta pay somebody.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr refuses to throw deep and that’s probably because his confidence isn’t as high as it once was. Bell would turn those dink-and-dunk passes into long gains, which could open up the field for Carr.

I’m not saying it’s the best option for the future of the Raiders, but it’s crazy to think the Steelers running back wouldn’t help.

“Help … Can’t we find a way of getting the Raiders games off TV on Sundays? Don’t you have any pull with station 8 CBS?” — Joe The Kooler (Email)

No, Joe. I don’t have any pull … wait. Maybe I do.

The soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders won’t be televised in Southern Nevada this week for their game against the Arizona Cardinals. KLAS-TV (Channel 8) passed on the Raiders to air the red-hot Los Angeles Chargers against the Denver Broncos.

It’s come to that point, huh? Not even the future home TV stations want to claim these 1-8 Raiders.

That’s rough, but I understand. The Raiders aren’t technically here yet and why make football fans like Joe The Kooler — yes, that was his name on the email — suffer by watching an atrocious Raiders offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in two games and only managed nine points in the past nine quarters?

You’re welcome, Joe. Enjoy that juicy Philip Rivers versus Case Keenum matchup.

I’m going to take credit for this TV lineup change because obviously the station’s program director was watching our fantastic Raiders mailbag show on Facebook Live when I presented Joe’s dilemma.

But my hands will be tied when the team officially arrives in 2020. Hopefully Raiders coach Jon Gruden will have this team running like the New Orleans Saints by then.

“Raiders are at the bottom … again.” —Kathleen Wroblewski (Facebook)

Yes, but be positive, Kathleen. Rock bottom now, Nick Bosa later.

The Raiders took control of the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft after Eli Manning’s game-winning drive led the New York Giants to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers. With a second win on the season, the Giants fell to No. 3 on the draft order.

It’s going to be a tight race between the Raiders, Giants, 49ers and Cardinals with seven games to go. May the worst team win the top pick.

