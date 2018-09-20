Raiders mailbag: Team outscored 43-7 in second half

The 0-2 Raiders led at halftime against the Rams and Broncos, but with so many new faces and a first-year coaching staff, mistakes were bound to happen at crucial times.

The second half hasn’t been kind to the Raiders this season. They’ve been outscored 43-7, the worst second-half scoring margin in the league.

“Why does the offense not keep their foot on the gas pedal after the second half,” said Aaron Hernandez in a Facebook comment.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden runs a complex offense and that has created confusion, penalties and poor clock management. It might take them another game or two to settle down.

Also, not going away from the running game in the second half could help.

Failed fourth-and-1

“What’s up with the play calling? Should have kicked the FG instead of going for it on 4th down.” — Vic Najar (Facebook)

With two minutes gone by in the fourth quarter, the Raiders had an opportunity to extend their 19-10 lead last week.

Instead of settling for a field goal, the Raiders came up short on fourth-and-1 and the momentum-changing play sparked the Broncos’ rally.

The problem wasn’t the play call. The Broncos had nine defenders in the box and a run from Marshawn Lynch probably gets stuffed. Although, Lynch has created something out of nothing numerous times.

If Keith Smith catches the ball for a 1-yard gain, the Raiders probably leave Denver with a win. But why get risky? That’s the real issue.

The Raiders were on the 33-yard line. That’s about a 45-yard field goal for Mike Nugent, who was 2 for 2 on his attempts, including one from 46 yards out.

Maybe Gruden saw what happened with the kickers for the Browns and Vikings earlier in the day.

Rebuild mode

“Are the Raiders in the process of rebuilding? Or do you think we have the talent on this roster to win now?” — Rodney Fuller (Facebook)

The talent is there to make the playoffs this year, especially with the AFC being down.

With the Dolphins and Browns next on the schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Raiders are at 2-2 going into L.A. to face the Chargers on Oct. 7. Win that one and the Raiders have winnable games against the Seahawks and Colts.

They’re no Super Bowl contenders, but a playoff season isn’t farfetched.

But if things go south fast, can we not use the Khalil Mack trade as the excuse? This roster screamed 8-8 before the Mack trade.

If the Raiders are out of the playoff mix by Halloween, it won’t be solely because the defensive line couldn’t get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Miller’s impressive start

“With all the heat Jon Gruden has gotten, shouldn’t he get credit for taking Kolton Miller?” — Victor Corona (Group text)

My buddy Victor likes to remind me in subtle ways when I’m wrong. And so far, I’ve been wrong on Kolton Miller.

Coming off a disastrous season in the secondary, I thought there’s no way the Raiders pass on safety Derwin James. They did and took Miller at 15th overall in April’s draft.

In his first two games, Miller hasn’t allowed a sack at left tackle and that’s against the vaunted defensive lines of the Rams and Broncos. The offensive lineman considered as a second-round talent by many draft experts only allowed one pressure in 36 pass-block snaps against the Broncos, according to Pro Football Focus.

Heads up, Gruden and offensive line coach Tom Cable. I’m tossing you credit.

White tiger

“Gruden? I say he’s a Patriot by Tuesday.” — @saveriosg1 (Twitter)

When the news broke that the Browns had released wide receiver Josh Gordon, Review-Journal columnist Ed Graney turned to me and joked that the Raiders would make a run for Gordon.

Gordon ended up not being released but traded to the Patriots on Monday.

If the Raiders didn’t just bring back Martavis Bryant, maybe the Raiders pick up the phone for Gordon. Gruden has been wishing for a third receiver to step up.

Bryant only had four receptions for 30 yards in his debut last week, but his presence on the field led to a bounce back performance from Amari Cooper.

