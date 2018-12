The Raiders get an emotional win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve. The game was potentially the Raiders’ last time playing in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum due to a lawsuit from the city of Oakland.

Vegas Nation Mailbag: Will the Raiders play in Oakland next season?

An overview of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum before the start of an NFL game between the Oakland Raiders the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Elaine Emerson and Ed Graney go over the Raider Nation reaction to the game and news.

