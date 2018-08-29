Raiders make huge donation to save Oakland high school sports

Last week, the Oakland Unified School District announced that, due to budget constraints, it planned to remove 10 sports for the 2018-19 school year.

Oakland Raiders players take the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

The Raiders completed a Hail Mary pass for Oakland high school students.

Last week, the Oakland Unified School District announced that, due to budget constraints, it planned to remove 10 sports for the 2018-19 school year. These impacted more female student-athletes than males; football was not among the sports affected. The Raiders announced Tuesday evening they have donated $250,000 to “save Oakland high school sports.”

Quite the community act from Raiders. They announced a $250,000 donation toward “youth sports that were eliminated by the Oakland Unified School District due to budget constraints.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 29, 2018

Owner Mark Davis released a statement.

“The prospect of these kids losing their dreams was difficult to hear for everyone in the community,” Davis said. “After-school athletics are an important part of the high-school experience, and this donation will keep student athletes on the playing fields in Oakland.”

The Raiders’ donation was the latest and largest toward the district’s sports.

