Raiders/NFL

Raiders make huge donation to save Oakland high school sports

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2018 - 11:10 am
 

The Raiders completed a Hail Mary pass for Oakland high school students.

Last week, the Oakland Unified School District announced that, due to budget constraints, it planned to remove 10 sports for the 2018-19 school year. These impacted more female student-athletes than males; football was not among the sports affected. The Raiders announced Tuesday evening they have donated $250,000 to “save Oakland high school sports.”

Owner Mark Davis released a statement.

“The prospect of these kids losing their dreams was difficult to hear for everyone in the community,” Davis said. “After-school athletics are an important part of the high-school experience, and this donation will keep student athletes on the playing fields in Oakland.”

The Raiders’ donation was the latest and largest toward the district’s sports.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like