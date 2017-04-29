Raiders make trade, end draft with flurry

Washington State defensive back Shalom Luani runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Reggie McKenzie enjoys his shopping sprees.

On three previous occasions as Raiders general manager, he has owned at least three draft picks in the same round. He made three seventh-round picks in 2015 and 2014. He had four picks in the 2013 sixth round, a cluster from which he chose running back Latavius Murray and tight end Mychal Rivera.

To end the 2017 draft, he went on another spree.

The Raiders traded their sixth-round pick for two of the Arizona Cardinals’ seventh rounders. That gave McKenzie four selections in the draft’s final round. He selected former Washington State safety Shalom Luani, Alabama State offensive tackle Jylan Ware, North Carolina running back Elijah Hood and Toledo defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Luani is not new to the Bay Area.

The former American Somoan soccer player attended City College of San Francisco where 247Sports ranked him the No. 1 junior college safety in the country. He transferred to Washington State, where he started all 25 career games and intercepted four passes in each season. He visited the Raiders on an official pre-draft visit earlier this month.

Luani was not regarded for his tackling at Washington State. He can boost his chances to make Oakland’s 2017 roster by earning a role on special teams.

Ware became the second offensive tackle the Raiders drafted Saturday, following fourth-round pick David Sharpe. Ware will be on a monitored diet when he arrives to the Bay Area; he measured as having a 6-foot-7, 317-pound frame at his pro day after having gained a significant amount of weight.

Hood was the 27th running back drafted in a deep 2017 class. A physical runner at 232 pounds on a 5-foot-11 frame, he could be an option at fullback for the Raiders. He averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a Tarheel, totaling 430 carries for 2,580 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Hester becomes the Raiders’ second interior defensive lineman this draft. Eddie Vanderdoes, a third-round choice from UCLA, was the other. Hester had a strong senior year in 2016, having shed weight to become more explosive. He set career highs with 49 tackles, 9 1/2 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback pressures.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.