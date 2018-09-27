Raiders’ Mike Nugent kicked through pain Sunday

Raiders kicker Mike Nugent could have pulled himself from Sunday’s game before it started. He went a different route.

Oakland Raiders kicker Mike Nugent (6) kicks a field goal and punter Johnny Townsend (5) holds as Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) comes in for a block during the first half of their NFL game in Denver, Colo., Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Mike Nugent felt a twinge in his hip Sunday during pregame warmups.

He could have listened to his body. He could have called it a day. At Hard Rock Stadium, he could have told special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia he was unable to play, a scenario that would’ve forced the Raiders to rely upon rookie Johnny Townsend as their punter and kicker against the Miami Dolphins.

Nugent went the tough route.

He kicked instead.

The Raiders formally placed the veteran kicker on injured reserve Wednesday afternoon. The expected move came after a fairly gritty conclusion to his season, as the 36-year-old booted four kickoffs and made both field-goal attempts, including one from 52 yards with 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

He also performed a late onside kick in the 28-20 loss.

Rookie Matt McCrane, signed following a Tuesday workout, will make his NFL debut Sunday in Nugent’s place.

“He felt something in his hip,” coach Jon Gruden said of Nugent. “You could tell by his approach on kickoffs. He wasn’t running through the kickoffs. He was able to kick field goals. Amazing he was able to kick a 52-yard field goal to give us a chance at the end. … He did a nice job for us.”

Banged up

A season-high eight Raiders players were limited during Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive ends Bruce Irvin (knee) and Arden Key (groin) joined right tackle Donald Penn (concussion) as among those not to be full participants. The session was fairly light, as the team participated in drills without shoulder pads or helmets. A higher attendance is anticipated as the week progresses.

Penn exited early in the second quarter Sunday with concussion symptoms. He remains in concussion protocol but is expected to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, barring a setback.

Defensive tackle P.J. Hall was limited when making his practice return. He suffered and played through a first-quarter ankle sprain in Week 1. It sidelined him the past two games.

Center Rodney Hudson (ankle), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral), running back Marshawn Lynch (shoulder) and cornerback Nick Nelson (hamstring) were limited. As expected, safety Karl Joseph (hamstring) did not practice. Gruden indicated Monday that he won’t face the Browns.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.