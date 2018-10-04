Raiders’ O-line limps into Los Angeles without Donald Penn

The Raiders plan to start two rookies at offensive tackle for the next several weeks. And that is only part of the challenge their offensive line faces.

Oakland Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (77) blocks during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Oakland, CA. The Rams won 33-13. (Daniel Gluskoter/AP Images for Panini)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders plan to start two rookies at offensive tackle for the next several weeks. And that is only part of the challenge their offensive line faces.

Right tackle Donald Penn was placed Wednesday on injured-reserve with a groin strain he suffered in Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. He could return later this season. For at least the interim, third-round pick Brandon Parker will start in his place, coach Jon Gruden said.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Sunday versus the Los Angeles Chargers will mark the first time since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger the Raiders will start two rookies at offensive tackle in the same game. This unprecedented lineup should not be overlooked.

But the situation up front isn’t so simple.

Two games from a bye week, the Raiders’ O-line is limping into Los Angeles.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, the No. 15 overall pick from UCLA, injured his right knee during the first half Sunday. He clearly was limited afterward, playing through the ailment with a brace that, based on a review of the game’s broadcast footage, was applied during halftime of the 45-42 overtime victory.

Miller was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice.

Left guard Kelechi Osemele, a two-time Pro Bowler, suffered a right knee injury late in the fourth quarter when center Rodney Hudson dove at a pass rusher and incidentally rolled into his teammate. Osemele missed the Raiders’ game-tying drive toward the end of regulation before returning for overtime.

Osemele did not practice Wednesday.

Both displayed toughness to finish a game in which the Raiders ran 90 offensive plays. That snap total was tied for third-most in franchise history, according to Pro Football Focus. The toughness trait applies to the Raiders’ other starting blockers, too.

Hudson (ankle) and right guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral) have battled through their respective injuries for the brunt of the season. Both were limited participants Wednesday and, like the O-line’s left side, could use the extended rest a bye week affords.

Parker, who is making a sizable jump from North Carolina A&T to the NFL, was inactive in Week 3 with a right ankle injury he suffered July 30 during camp. Nonetheless, he enters the lineup as a relatively fresh body.

“We are confident,” Gruden said Wednesday. “He’s back. He’s healthy, and he played pretty good when he got in there (Sunday). This will be a great opportunity for him.”

It’s difficult to imagine where the Raiders would be today if offensive line was not a priority during the April 26-28 draft. Gruden and the club absorbed some criticism when selecting Miller over the likes of Chargers safety Derwin James.

Miller is off to a promising start. Now, it is Parker’s chance.

Penn cannot practice for at least six weeks and play a game in eight weeks while on injured reserve. An NFL team can activate up to two players from IR in a given season. The Raiders plan to do so with nose tackle Justin Ellis, who suffered a foot injury in Week 1. Penn is another option.

In a corresponding move, offensive tackle Ian Silberman was signed off the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad. He spent the offseason with Oakland before being waived on Sept. 1 as part of the Raiders’ roster reduction from 90 to 53 players.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.