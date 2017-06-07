Raiders OL Jon Feliciano injures knee in practice

Oakland Raiders offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) wears pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A Raiders offensive lineman is expected to miss the rest of organized team activities.

A test will reveal how much longer beyond that.

Guard-center Jon Feliciano suffered a right knee injury Tuesday during the team’s eighth practice. The ailment occurred late in the session during an 11-on-11 period when a teammate appeared to make incidental contact with his leg. More will be known following an MRI that Feliciano was scheduled to undergo Tuesday, a source said.

Feliciano was in visible pain following the injury.

A group of teammates stood near him in support, as an athletic trainer evaluated his knee. Feliciano ultimately stood up and sat on a cooler, testing the leg’s range of motion. He later stood and walked under own his power while still clearly favoring his knee.

The Raiders drafted Feliciano in the 2015 fourth round.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound veteran was active for all 16 games as a reserve in 2017, seeing 38 offensive snaps and 136 on special teams. Twenty-four of those offensive reps came in Week 1 at center in place of Rodney Hudson. In Week 13, he played nine offensive snaps in Kansas City at guard. He started three games at right guard in 2015.

Feliciano’s ability to play all three interior positions makes him valuable depth for the Raiders, whose offensive line is viewed among the roster’s strengths. They practiced Tuesday without right tackle Marshall Newhouse due to an undisclosed ailment; Vidal Alexander saw first-team reps in his place. Right tackle Austin Howard has missed all of the spring, as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

Some NFL teams choose to disclose injuries if they are determined to be especially serious.

None, however, are required to submit an injury report until early September in the days leading up to their season opener. It is possible, and perhaps assured if deemed minor, that the Raiders will provide no update on Feliciano’s MRI.

