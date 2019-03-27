Raiders, Packers in talks to play exhibition in Canada

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley, center, is sacked by Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive end Fadol Brown, obscured, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Oakland, Calif., Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. At right is Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99). (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

PHOENIX — The Raiders and Green Bay Packers are confirmed as candidates for Canada.

Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy told Packers reporters on Tuesday that the team is in talks with the Raiders about an exhibition in Canada this August. It has been known for weeks the Raiders were eyeing a game there, but this is the first time the NFL or either team has publicly acknowledged the effort.

Saskatchewan and Winnipeg are the most likely locations for the contest, Murphy added.

If the former, it is expected the game would be held at Mosaic Stadium, home of the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers play at Investors Group Field.

The Raiders hope to play one of their two assigned home exhibitions away from the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in 2019, a scenario that would minimize exposure to the part-dirt, part-grass football field they have during the overlap between football and baseball season. The team shares the Coliseum with the Oakland A’s.

Should the Raiders play a home exhibition outside of Oakland, their rent for 2019 will reduce from $7.5 million to $7 million. It does not reduce to $6.5 million if they play multiple exhibits away from the town.

This could be a busy August for the franchise.

It also has engaged in discussions to hold joint practices with the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams during training camp.

