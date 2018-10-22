Raiders place RB Marshawn Lynch on injured reserve

Marshawn Lynch may have played his final game as a Raider after the running back was placed on injured reserve Monday because of a groin injury suffered Oct. 14 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is halted by the Seattle Seahawks defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Marshawn Lynch may have played his final game as a Raider.

The running back was placed Monday on injured reserve. He exited during the fourth quarter of an Oct. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks with a groin injury and underwent an MRI last Wednesday that revealed a serious ailment requiring an extended absence. This is his final season under contract.

Lynch turns 33 next April.

His intention to play beyond this season is unclear.

Technically, Lynch is eligible to be activated in eight weeks and play a Christmas Eve home game against the Denver Broncos. But the Raiders can activate up to two players from injured reserve in a given season. Nose tackle Justin Ellis (foot) and right tackle Donald Penn (groin) are other candidates.

Lynch logged 20 carries for a season-high 130 yards in the Raiders’ lone win, a 45-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 30. If his season indeed has ended, he’ll finish with 90 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

Running back Doug Martin is expected to handle the bulk of carries in his absence.

Martin, 29, has been limited to 27 carries for 99 yards this year.

First impression

Jon Gruden and his coaching staff joined the Raiders in January.

For the first time since, Eddie Vanderdoes is practicing.

The defensive tackle resumed activities Monday following an ACL tear suffered in the fourth quarter of the Dec. 31 season finale. A 2017 third-round pick, Vanderdoes is on the Physically Unable to Perform List. He was cleared last week, but the Raiders did not practice during their bye.

Notable

— The Raiders plan to promote rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman from the practice squad this week, a source said. He was a seventh-round pick. Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Seth Roberts, Brandon LaFell and Dwayne Harris remained at wideout after Amari Cooper was traded Monday to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick. Harris predominantly is a special teamer.

— Defensive end/outside linebacker James Cowser rejoined the club via the practice squad. He went unsigned after the Raiders released him on Sept. 1 as part of their roster cutdown.

— Left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) resumed practice Monday. After missing two games, he is expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

