Raiders players high but measured on Marshawn Lynch

ALAMEDA, Calif. — There was much Monday that Raiders players could not do.

According to restrictions outlined in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, they could not wear helmets or pads at this early stage of the offseason. They could not compete in football drills. They could not receive on-field instruction from a non-member of the strength and conditioning or athletic training staff. The list goes on.

Raiders players chose not to play general manager, either.

Quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Khalil Mack and center Rodney Hudson all met with reporters following the start of their nine-work voluntary workout program. The topic of Marshawn Lynch arose in each session, the players speaking highly of Lynch but also displaying some measure, acknowledging the process ahead.

“We’re looking forward to it if it happens,” Mack said.

Oakland and Lynch have yet to agree to contract terms.

Should they, the Raiders likely then must secure his rights from the Seahawks via trade.

“Great player,” Hudson said. “Ran for a lot of yards and a lot of touchdowns in the league. Great player, but I guess it’s up to other people to figure out if he’s coming or not.”

Added Carr: “He’s one heck of a football player, and I hope to play with him and those things. But I’m focused on the guys that are here today. I can’t say, ‘Oh man, I hope he gets here,’ and all those things. Of course, anyone would want Marshawn Lynch, any quarterback in the NFL. It doesn’t matter who you have behind you because you have great running backs. Anybody would say, ‘Add a good player to our team? Absolutely.’ … With that said, I am focused on who is here. I want to take this group and win the Super Bowl with this group that is here, and then as we add pieces, we’ll hug them up and bring them in just as a family.”

Mack arguably was the most effusive with his praise of Lynch.

He called the 30-year-old “the most physical guy I’ve played against.” In 2014, the Raiders faced Lynch in Seattle. He bounced off several defenders in the first quarter for a 3-yard touchdown run, using body leverage and sustained foot movement to score, as blockers help to push him into the end zone.

Lynch logged 21 carries for 67 yards and two touchdowns, adding five receptions for 76 yards.

“You talk about a player, a hell of a player,” Mack said. “It would be a great, great, great, great treat to have him on this side, on the dark side. But we’re still focusing on the now. We can’t really control what’s going to happen with that.”

Notable

— Raiders defensive lineman Denico Autry signed his one-year tender as a restricted free agents. Wide receiver Seth Roberts, tight end Gabe Holmes and guard Denver Kirland also signed one-year deals as exlcusive-rights free agents.

— Following last month’s approved relocation to Las Vegas, Carr predicted continued support from the Oakland Raiders fanbase. “We’re not going to split up like you’ve seen other cities do,” Carr said. “We’re not going to do things like that. For the ones that do, I don’t really believe that they’re true Raider fans. I feel their hurt. I’m with you. I hurt, too. But at the same time, we’re all in this together, and we’re just going to do it together.”

