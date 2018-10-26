Raiders prepare to defend Colts’ ‘formidable’ passing game

The Raiders, who host the Colts on Sunday, have the NFL’s fourth-worst defense. This presents a tall task against a Colts offense that has weapons at wide receiver and tight end.

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Thirty-four, 38, 34 and 37.

That’s the point total of the Indianapolis Colts in their past four games. Their passing game is the featured part of the offense, as 20 of the team’s 22 touchdowns have been through the air.

The Raiders, who host the Colts on Sunday, have the NFL’s fourth-worst defense. This presents a tall task against a Colts offense that has weapons at wide receiver and tight end.

“(Eric) Ebron’s a great receiving tight end, and (Jack) Doyle has returned, and a healthy T.Y. Hilton and a healthy (Anthony) Costonzo makes this offense formidable,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday. They’re capable of scoring a lot of points, and Doyle is a matchup problem, Ebron’s a matchup problem, and T.Y. Hilton is a guy that can rip the game open, too.

“So you got a lot of things that you have to defend.”

Sunday will mark the first game in which Ebron and Doyle have played together since Doyle injured his hip in Week 2. The Raiders will pay close attention to the two as they decide how to cover them.

“Well, it depends on what coverage you’re in,” Gruden said. “You know, there’s a lot of ways to play defense. If we’re in man coverage, we’re going to have to have one of our linebackers, potentially one of our safeties, walk out and cover one of these guys. That’s a matchup every team in the league is looking for every week.

“We look for it ourselves with our tight end, and it depends on what coverage we’re in that we’ll determine who’s out there matching up.”

Notable

— Guard Jon Feliciano (ribs), center Rodney Hudson (ankle), defensive end Bruce Irvin (pectoral), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral), tackle Kolton Miller (knee), guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) and cornerback Daryl Worley (ankle) were limited in practice Friday. Worley tweaked his ankle during practice and is questionable, as is Osemele.

— The Colts placed defensive tackle Jihad Ward (ankle) on injured reserve Friday. He was taken by the Raiders in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to Dallas in April, the Cowboys cut him and he signed with Indianapolis on Sept. 3.

— The Raiders are hosting a free luncheon with families and volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas on Tuesday. RMHC aims to provide a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and children who are receiving inpatient or outpatient medical treatment at local hospitals.

Contact Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.