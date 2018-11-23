Raiders prepared for both Jackson, Flacco ahead of Ravens matchup

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden prepared for Joe Flacco just in case the veteran quarterback returned from his hip injury

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders planned for quarterback Lamar Jackson to start for the Baltimore on Sunday. Their expectations came true as the Ravens announced Friday that rookie will make his second career start.

However, the Ravens didn’t rule out longtime start Joe Flacco playing as well. Flacco missed last week’s game because of a hip injury — his first missed game since Week 12 of 2015.

Flacco’s reputation of being a durable quarterback kept Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on his toes; so much so that the Raiders prepared for both Jackson and Flacco throughout the week.

“Oh it’s always a question with Flacco because he’s an iron man,” Gruden said on Friday. “He hasn’t missed many starts in his career, so we had to get ready for both quarterbacks.”

Flacco and Jackson’s different styles of play led to some innovation during preparation this week. Flacco is more of a pocket passer while Jackson is known for his ability to scramble.

Jackson broke the Ravens’ single-game rushing record for a quarterback in his first career start last week, running for 117 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders prepared for him by having practice squad wide receiver Rico Gafford simulate Jackson.

“Hard to do with that kind of speed and passing ability,” Gruden said. “But we got our work done. We’ll see how it worked out.”

Nelson might return

Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson’s comeback may be sooner than later. Nelson has dealt with a knee injury since Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but Gruden said Nelson could play Sunday.

“I think he has a pretty good chance to play,” Gruden said. “I don’t know how much, but we’ll see how it goes. Keon Hatcher will be ready to play.”

Nelson was limited in the team’s final practice Friday and is listed as “questionable” ahead of Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

Notable

— Defensive tackle Justin Ellis (foot) is on track to return soon, Gruden anticipates. Ellis was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury in Week 1. “I don’t think he’s going to play this week,” Gruden said. “We’ll shoot for next week. We’ll try to get him a couple more practices. He is getting better.”

— Leon Hall (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game. Hall did not participate in practice this week.

Chris Booker can be reached at cbooker@reviewjournal.com.