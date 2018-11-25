Raiders/NFL

Raiders QB Carr sacked 3 consecutive times in 34-17 loss to Ravens

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2018 - 1:08 pm
 

BALTIMORE — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked on three consecutive fourth-quarter dropbacks, the first of which tweaked his right ankle and resulted in a fumble. Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs scooped and returned it for a 43-yard touchdown, the clinching note to a 34-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon recorded all three sacks.

The Ravens (6-5) also scored on a 70-yard Cyrus Jones punt return.

Carr missed no snaps to the ankle injury, which was quickly taped on the sideline. The Raiders fell to 2-9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like