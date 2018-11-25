Raiders QB Carr sacked 3 consecutive times in 34-17 loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE — Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked on three consecutive fourth-quarter dropbacks, the first of which tweaked his right ankle and resulted in a fumble. Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs scooped and returned it for a 43-yard touchdown, the clinching note to a 34-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium.
Outside linebacker Matthew Judon recorded all three sacks.
The Ravens (6-5) also scored on a 70-yard Cyrus Jones punt return.
Carr missed no snaps to the ankle injury, which was quickly taped on the sideline. The Raiders fell to 2-9.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
