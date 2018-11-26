Raiders QB Derek Carr ‘all right’ after ankle scare

Derek Carr asked sideline staffers to hurry. Set up the medical tent. Tape up his ankle. Go, go, go.

BALTIMORE — Derek Carr asked sideline staffers to hurry.

Set up the medical tent. Tape up his ankle. Go, go, go.

The Raiders quarterback suffered a right ankle injury Sunday in the fourth quarter of a 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He hobbled to the sideline, as outside linebacker Terrell Suggs celebrated a 43-yard return touchdown on linebacker Matt Judon’s strip-sack. Carr indicated postgame that the ailment won’t pose an issue to his future availability.

Indeed, Carr returned to the game without missing a snap, although Judon sacked him again on the ensuing two plays.

He’s been sacked a career-high 35 times in 2018.

“For sure on Sunday I’m playing,” Carr said of the upcoming home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “I’m practicing. I’m playing. (My comfort) just depends on, ‘What’s it going to feel like?’

”But no, it’s nothing to worry about or anything like that. I’ve had a bad ankle thing before, and I couldn’t finish. It wasn’t like that. I’ll be all right.”

Carr was evaluated for a possible concussion, too, late in the first half.

He passed protocol and was cleared to return. Backup A.J. McCarron registered two kneeldowns in his absence.

Punt problems

The Raiders are due to face Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, widely considered the most dynamic returner in the NFL, in two of their final five games.

After Sunday, his impressions may resemble that of Ravens punt returner Cyrus Jones.

“We knew coming in that their punter was kind of inconsistent, and he was going to give us returnable balls,” he said.

Jones returned one of those punts for a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Rookie punter Johnny Townsend had a rocky game overall. His best punt from a net average standpoint went 47 yards, but it landed shallow and benefited from some generous forward bounces.

One of the six punts landed inside the 20.

Notable

— In the first quarter, safety Marcus Gilchrist was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing an offensive pass interference call on wide receiver Seth Roberts. Gilchrist initially entered the field of play to celebrate Roberts’ 34-yard reception. Then, he saw the Roberts flag. “I didn’t say anything,” Gilchrist said. “I just made a gesture, and they came and threw the (second) flag.”

— Tight end Jared Cook had a 24-yard catch negated to offensive pass interference late in the second quarter. Cook later rebounded to scoop up a 16-yard touchdown, using his left hand to reel a ball placed low and behind him while keeping his feet inbounds.

— Defensive end Jacquies Smith suffered an Achilles’ tendon injury and did not return. His exit came one week after Raiders wide receiver Brandon LaFell suffered a season-ending Achilles’ rupture. Smith is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday.

— Running back Doug Martin capped the opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. It initially was ruled a lost fumble, but the call was overturned upon an automatic review.

—A pair of tip drills produced interceptions in the second quarter. Raiders safety Erik Harris first tipped a Lamar Jackson pass, which then skipped off linebacker Tahir Whitehead’s hands and into those of safety Reggie Nelson. It was the co-captain’s second interception of the season. Later, cornerback Gareon Conley tipped a deep pass intended for ex-Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree. Gilchrist intercepted that one.

