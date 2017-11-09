Raiders QB Derek Carr claims biblical tweet taken out of context

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

ALAMEDA, Calif.—A biblical text taken out of context.

Derek Carr claimed that is what happened when he posted a scripture from the book of Proverbs on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Carr tweeted a quote from the passage of Proverbs 13:3, which reads: “Those who control their tongue will have a long life; opening your mouth can ruin everything.”

Tuesday morning, Miko Grimes—the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Brent Grimes—claimed that the Raiders’ offensive line deliberately got Derek Carr hurt in their Week 3 game against the Washington Redskins.

“It had nothing to do with what was said,” Carr said on Wednesday. “I don’t give false claims any due. If you see anything, you see I’ve posted a lot of scriptures. Literally, you could ask anybody who has the YouVersion Bible App, that was the Scripture of the Day, and I just posted it.”

“And everyone started, ‘Oh, shade this,’ and all of that,” Carr continued. “OK, I’m bigger than that. I don’t pay any mind to that kind of stuff because it detours. Making false claims about somebody before you know him and about a group of guys, that has no business in our world. If we’re trying to promote peace and love, I don’t think that has any place.”

Notable

— The Raiders offensive line did not practice on Wednesday as coaches were careful to watch everyone’s health during the bye week. Players were not in pads for Wednesday’s practice.

— Thursday will be the Raiders final practice of the week. On Friday, the Raiders will begin their four-day break.

— The Raider Image, the official team store of the Raiders, opened their first Nevada location on Thursday. The store is on the north side of Town Square, at 6605 Las Vegas Boulevard South. It’s the 10th Raider Image store nationwide.

