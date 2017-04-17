Raiders QB Derek Carr: “I’m ready to rock”

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looks to throw a pass during the first half against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in San Diego. (Denis Poroy/AP)

Since the beginning, no one has shown a better pulse of Derek Carr’s injury than Carr himself.

The Raiders quarterback knew the diagnosis immediately. He was spun to the ground in the fourth quarter of a Christmas Eve game against the Colts. Before the medical staff could began its sprint to the field, Carr shouted to the sideline, repeating two deflating words: “It’s broke! It’s broke! It’s broke!” A broken fibula later was confirmed.

On Tuesday, Carr made another declaration.

“I’m ready to rock,” he said.

The Raiders began their voluntary workout program Tuesday morning, beginning with coach Jack Del Rio meeting players at 8:30 a.m. before positional meetings and player training with the strength and conditioning staff. But maybe the greatest storyline was the status of Carr, whose season-ending injury derailed a 12-4 campaign and preceded a first-round playoff loss to the Texans.

Much will be made about the Raiders hopping on a plane for Las Vegas someday.

For this team today, it starts with Carr.

He underwent surgery shortly after having broken his leg, seeking to return to the field if the team made a Super Bowl run. That timetable seemed optimistic. The scenario proved unrealistic, reserve quarterback Matt McGloin injuring his shoulder the next week and rookie Connor Cook making his first NFL start in the postseason. Neither maintained his standard of play.

The Raiders know what Carr means to their franchise. A lucrative contract extension this off-season, before he enters the final year of his deal, is expected to reflect his value.

