Raiders QB Derek Carr suggests fighting ESPN hosts in UFC octagon

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2019 - 4:42 pm
 

After a television show segment aired critical comments about the Raiders and coach Jon Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr took to Twitter to express frustration and sarcastically challenge the anchors to a UFC-style fight.

ESPN’s “First Take” co-anchor Max Kellerman said in a segment Wednesday morning that Carr “didn’t want it” during the 2018 NFL season, suggesting Carr “took plays off” and proposing the Raiders move on from Carr in hopes to develop a new quarterback, pointing to Heisman winner Kyler Murray.

Though Carr didn’t name names, he tagged the UFC and UFC president Dana White in a tweet “inquiring” about a program where athletes could get in the octagon with television personalities critical of their team or themselves.

When Raiders fans suggested Carr was referring to Kellerman and his morning segment, Carr said he had blocked Kellerman and co-anchor Stephen A. Smith for talking trash about the team. Carr also said Kellerman and Smith are unfamiliar with football and that viewers could benefit from a sit-down between himself and the talk show hosts to prove how little they know.

Carr continued by tweeting that he didn’t like someone questioning his character and jokingly suggested the fighting business as a way to “give some accountability to these kinds of people.”

White has yet to respond to Carr’s “request.”

