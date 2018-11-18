Raiders radio reports Lee Smith-Jon Gruden heated exchange

Raiders radio reporter Chris Townsend said on the air Lee Smith grabbed Gruden by the neck to calm the coach down.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks with head coach Jon Gruden during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals , Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr had a heated exchange during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals that was quickly noticed by social media.

But there was another exchange between tight end Lee Smith and Gruden that wasn’t caught by the cameras.

Jon Gruden's exchange with Derek Carr here is certainly something pic.twitter.com/TUp32y1Z1c — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2018

Raiders radio reporter Chris Townsend said on the air that Lee grabbed Gruden by the neck to calm the coach down while he was talking to Carr, according to ESPN.

Townsend later clarified to the Review-Journal that Lee grabbed Gruden by the shoulder in a “friendly” way. Townsend also said the two laughed about it seconds later.

Stop over blowing Gruden, Carr and Smith on sidelines. Nobody said anyone needed to be restrained. All three were all smiles with each other before the offense went back out! #RaiderNation @BleacherReport @PGutierrezESPN — Chris Townsend (@townsendradio) November 18, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Gilbert Manzano at gmanzano@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GManzano24 on Twitter.