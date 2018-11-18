Raiders/NFL

Raiders radio reports Lee Smith-Jon Gruden heated exchange

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2018 - 3:44 pm
 

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Raiders coach Jon Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr had a heated exchange during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals that was quickly noticed by social media.

But there was another exchange between tight end Lee Smith and Gruden that wasn’t caught by the cameras.

Raiders radio reporter Chris Townsend said on the air that Lee grabbed Gruden by the neck to calm the coach down while he was talking to Carr, according to ESPN.

Townsend later clarified to the Review-Journal that Lee grabbed Gruden by the shoulder in a “friendly” way. Townsend also said the two laughed about it seconds later.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

