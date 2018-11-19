Raiders rally to beat Cardinals on Carlson’s last-second kick

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Raiders converted two early interceptions into touchdowns Sunday and found a late jolt from their shorthanded receiver corps. Rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman caught a 32-yard pass in his NFL debut, helping to set up Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Oakland improved to 2-8, dimming its outlook to own the No. 1 overall pick in next April’s draft.
The Cardinals fell to 2-8.
Cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Karl Joseph recorded the picks, both of which led to Derek Carr touchdown passes. Tight end Jared Cook caught the first on a 23-yard sluggo route. Wide receiver Brandon LaFell caught the second on a 5-yard score but later exited with what’s feared to be a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury.
