Raiders/NFL

Raiders rally to beat Cardinals on Carlson’s last-second kick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2018 - 4:15 pm
 

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Raiders converted two early interceptions into touchdowns Sunday and found a late jolt from their shorthanded receiver corps. Rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman caught a 32-yard pass in his NFL debut, helping to set up Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Oakland improved to 2-8, dimming its outlook to own the No. 1 overall pick in next April’s draft.

The Cardinals fell to 2-8.

Cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Karl Joseph recorded the picks, both of which led to Derek Carr touchdown passes. Tight end Jared Cook caught the first on a 23-yard sluggo route. Wide receiver Brandon LaFell caught the second on a 5-yard score but later exited with what’s feared to be a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact reporter Michael Gehlken at mgehlken@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GehlkenNFL on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Raiders/NFL
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Raiders/NFL Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like