Raiders rally to beat Cardinals on Carlson’s last-second kick

Raiders rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman caught a 32-yard pass in his NFL debut, helping to set up Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks the game winning field goal as punter Johnny Townsend (5) holds during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 23-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8) celebrates after kicking the game winning field goal with punter Johnny Townsend (5) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 23-21. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Oakland Raiders celebrate as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 23-21. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) celebrates his touchdown thrown to tight end Jared Cook (87) as tight end Derek Carrier (85) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) look on during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Christian Kirk (13), offensive guard Oday Aboushi (70) and running back Chase Edmonds (29) during the first half of an NFL game against the Oakland Raiders in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Oakland Raiders celebrate as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Raiders won 23-21. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis claps prior to the start of an NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) hits Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) as he throws the football during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) breaks a tackle from Oakland Raiders defensive back Leon Hall (29) as outside linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) close in during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) breaks a tackle from Oakland Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (20) as tight end John Phillips (82) closes in during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) gets up after being sacked by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls plays in the huddle during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) breaks free of a tackle by Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) on his way to scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to throw the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive back Karl Joseph (42) holds on after intercepting Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3), not pictured, during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) celebrates his sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3), not pictured, with defensive end Shilique Calhoun (91) during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin (28) leaps for more yards as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jamar Taylor (28) and defensive end Markus Golden (44) tackle him during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs with the football as Arizona Cardinals defensive end Markus Golden (44) tackles him during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) celebrates his touchdown by leaping in the air with wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) as tight end Derek Carrier (85) looks on during the first half of an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) scores a touchdown as Oakland Raiders strong safety Marcus Gilchrist (31) looks on during the first half of an NFL game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Raiders converted two early interceptions into touchdowns Sunday and found a late jolt from their shorthanded receiver corps. Rookie wide receiver Marcell Ateman caught a 32-yard pass in his NFL debut, helping to set up Daniel Carlson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Oakland improved to 2-8, dimming its outlook to own the No. 1 overall pick in next April’s draft.

The Cardinals fell to 2-8.

Cornerback Gareon Conley and safety Karl Joseph recorded the picks, both of which led to Derek Carr touchdown passes. Tight end Jared Cook caught the first on a 23-yard sluggo route. Wide receiver Brandon LaFell caught the second on a 5-yard score but later exited with what’s feared to be a season-ending Achilles’ tendon injury.

