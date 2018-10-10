Raiders RB Doug Martin takes backup role in stride

When Doug Martin signed with the Raiders in March, the two-time 1,000-yard rusher became a member of a supporting cast — a first for him in his seven-year NFL career.

Martin’s carries have drastically dipped from his time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. During his six seasons as a Buc, Martin averaged 17 rush attempts. With the Raiders, he runs the ball an average of about five times.

“Yeah, it is tough,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday. “It’s tough on (Martin). We’ve given the ball to Marshawn a lot. I’m sure we’ve been second-guessed for that a little bit, but Marshawn is running really well.

“Doug has been a real pro. I think he also understands that Jalen Richard is really a great back also. I said it earlier, I’ll say it again, that’s the strength of our team. That group of backs has really been solid. It’s a credit to Doug, though, for maintaining his poise.”

“His carries will come in time,” said offensive coordinator Greg Olson. “I think he is a patient football player, good teammate, very supportive and when he has had his chances he has done well. He’ll be OK, and we will go with that formula as long as Marshawn continues to run like he runs.”

London trip ‘mostly just football’

The Raiders fly to London on Thursday ahead of their Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a crucial game as they look to turn things around after a 1-4 start.

Gruden recognizes the importance of this game and is treating the trip as business —for the most part.

“It’ll probably be mostly just football,” Gruden said. “I think the length of the flight, probably get over there on Friday and mostly just recover with the players. Then Saturday the day before the game, a lot of review.

“There won’t be a lot of time for sightseeing, but I’ll try to sneak out and make some friends.”

Notable

— Defensive end Frostee Rucker (neck) and guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) missed practice Wednesday.

— Center Rodney Hudson (ankle), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (shoulder), guard Gabe Jackson (pectoral), safety Karl Joseph (hamstring), linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (foot), Lynch (hip), and tackle Kolton Miller (knee) were limited.

