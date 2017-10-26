ad-fullscreen
Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch suits up with his high school team — VIDEO

By Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2017 - 12:39 pm
 

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch suited up again for his Oakland Tech high school football team while serving his one-game suspension this week.

A video posted on Lynch’s Instagram feed shows him in full Raiders pads at Oakland Tech’s football practice. In the video, he’s seen running out of the backfield while players from Oakland Tech’s defense attempted to tackle him.

It took what appeared to be five players to bring him down in one of the clips. The first video had Lynch sprint out of Oakland Tech’s backfield and bulldoze a player in the secondary.

Just like old times.



Contact reporter Chris Booker at cbooker@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bookerc94 on Twitter.

