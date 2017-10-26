Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch suits up with his high school team — VIDEO

Marshawn Lynch visits Oakland Tech high school during his one-game suspension and joins the team’s football practice

Marshawn Lynch works out at his old high school in Oakland, California. (Screen capture via Beastmode/Instagram)

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch suited up again for his Oakland Tech high school football team while serving his one-game suspension this week.

A video posted on Lynch’s Instagram feed shows him in full Raiders pads at Oakland Tech’s football practice. In the video, he’s seen running out of the backfield while players from Oakland Tech’s defense attempted to tackle him.

It took what appeared to be five players to bring him down in one of the clips. The first video had Lynch sprint out of Oakland Tech’s backfield and bulldoze a player in the secondary.

Just like old times.

Watch the video below:

Just keep workin it will happen no matter what!!!!Yes lawd!!!! A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT

