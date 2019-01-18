Raiders reduce cost of PSLs for Las Vegas Stadium

The Raiders have issued “correction notices” listing a reduction in the cost of personal seat licenses required to buy season tickets at the Las Vegas stadium.

The construction site for the future Raiders stadium photographed on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A fan tweeted a notice he received Friday stating that PSLs he acquired in Section 412 of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium were being changed from $7,000 per seat to $5,500.

PSLs are licenses fans must buy before they can acquire season tickets for games, which will begin to be played in Las Vegas in the 2020 football season.

Marketing materials distributed by the team say PSLs give licensees the right to purchase season tickets and playoff tickets for 30 years. PSL owners can transfer their licenses to a family member or another third party and can sell them.

The Raiders did not immediately respond to inquiries about why the PSL charges are being changed and if they apply to all seats.

Previously announced license costs for the Las Vegas stadium range from $3,900 to $75,000 per seat.

The Raiders are anticipating generating $500 million in revenue through PSL sales to help finance its $1.1 billion contribution to the $1.8 billion stadium construction cost.

